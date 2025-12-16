iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Plans Dividend of $1.75 (NASDAQ:EWJV)

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.7492 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 833.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

