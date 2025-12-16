Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

