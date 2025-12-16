Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,041 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rothschild Redb downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

