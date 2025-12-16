SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1%

GLD stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

