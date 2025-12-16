Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.61% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $38,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,488,000 after purchasing an additional 843,877 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,802,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,338,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,181,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,517,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $33.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 45.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

