Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,255 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $42,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,388,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,721,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,246,000 after acquiring an additional 172,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,599,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.50 and its 200-day moving average is $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $287.39.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

