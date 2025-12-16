Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

