Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $71,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $195.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.23.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Unassuming Evergy Energy: The AI Boost Your Income Portfolio Needs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Pfizer Adds to Its Big Bet on Weight Loss Drugs
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.