Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.