Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,736,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after buying an additional 796,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,019,000 after buying an additional 446,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,525 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 747,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,741,000 after acquiring an additional 136,761 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMP opened at $491.52 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.