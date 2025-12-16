Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $967.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $926.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,036.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

