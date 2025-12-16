Phillips 66 $PSX Stake Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

