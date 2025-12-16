Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 81.1% – Here’s Why

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 81.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GCL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

