Park National Corp OH Sells 2,939 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.