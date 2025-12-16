Park National Corp OH Sells 4,940 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Rydar Equities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $318.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.