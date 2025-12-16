Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 79.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $8,847,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 267,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.89.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4528 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

