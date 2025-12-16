Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $475.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.