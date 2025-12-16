Moller Wealth Partners Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Moller Wealth Partners cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VV opened at $314.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.81 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

