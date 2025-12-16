Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,572 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

