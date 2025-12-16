Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 8.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $55,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 78,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 637,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $147.88.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

