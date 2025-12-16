GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after buying an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $318.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

