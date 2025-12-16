Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Stake Cut by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 17.2% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned approximately 0.90% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $103,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

