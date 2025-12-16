TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires Shares of 889,851 Banco De Chile $BCH

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 889,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,962,000. Banco De Chile makes up approximately 3.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.18% of Banco De Chile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 161.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 276.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

Banco De Chile Price Performance

Banco De Chile stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Banco De Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $764.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.97 million. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Zacks Research raised Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco De Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco De Chile

Banco De Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.