TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 22,464 Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Stifel Financial accounts for 0.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.34.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.44%.Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

