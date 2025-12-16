139,504 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT Bought by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. AvePoint accounts for 0.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 340,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AvePoint by 218.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,692 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvePoint by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 179,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 37.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,908,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 786,016 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 631,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,351.79. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,720,780 shares of company stock valued at $86,945,866 in the last ninety days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Dbs Bank raised AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AvePoint Trading Down 3.5%

AvePoint stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

