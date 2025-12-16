Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.70.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:COF opened at $239.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $243.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,218 shares of company stock worth $62,395,804. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.