LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirJoule Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AirJoule Technologies

AirJoule Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. AirJoule Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.49.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AirJoule Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AirJoule Technologies news, Director Stuart D. Porter bought 264,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $779,242.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 623,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,947.35. This trade represents a 73.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Murphy bought 14,450 shares of AirJoule Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,630. This trade represents a 82.57% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 387,264 shares of company stock worth $1,135,297. Insiders own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirJoule Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirJoule Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.