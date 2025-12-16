TT International Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349,162 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 23.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $168,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,840,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,820,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

