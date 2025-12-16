13,196 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Acquired by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSM opened at $287.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $313.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.