Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Cambridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

