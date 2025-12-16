Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,676,161 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.76 billion, a PE ratio of 436.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

