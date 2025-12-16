18,223 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Acquired by Rydar Equities Inc.

Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,223 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $365,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,664,281.14. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,403 shares of company stock worth $13,386,774. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
