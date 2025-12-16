Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $5.28 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

