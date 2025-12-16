Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.63 Million in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
