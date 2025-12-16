154,342 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Harry Sommer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stella David bought 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,869.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,581.66. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.11. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

