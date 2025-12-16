Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $BBBS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 16.41% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

