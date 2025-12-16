Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of Federal Signal worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 64.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,383.44. The trade was a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.47%.The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.