Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $24,373,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

