Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $35.36 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.