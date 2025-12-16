Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3,714.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,877 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPMD stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

