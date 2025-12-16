Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1,329.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $39,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

