Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.43% of Eastman Chemical worth $37,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $103.82. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 55.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.