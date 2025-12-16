NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60,816 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 8.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,158,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,986,735.02. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,754,474 shares of company stock valued at $499,562,617. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

