Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.12 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 1,700 shares valued at $376,455. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day moving average of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

