Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,197 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 44,956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $40,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $294.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.77.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

