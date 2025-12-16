Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $1,219,335,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,586 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after purchasing an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 91.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,530,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,344,000 after purchasing an additional 730,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Regency Centers by 4,175.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 417,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after purchasing an additional 407,865 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7%

REG stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

