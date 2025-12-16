Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $899,000 Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GRAIL by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GRAIL by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GRAIL by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 285,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GRAIL by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 34.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 284,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,667 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of GRAL opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 4.23.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.94. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

