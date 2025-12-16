Critical Review: Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) vs. Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Remitly Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 9 0 2.64 Remitly Global 1 2 8 0 2.64

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $375.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Remitly Global has a consensus price target of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 78.45%. Given Remitly Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than Corpay.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Corpay has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corpay and Remitly Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.31 billion 5.07 $1.00 billion $14.73 21.21 Remitly Global $1.26 billion 2.40 -$36.98 million $0.09 161.11

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Corpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Remitly Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Remitly Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Remitly Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 24.37% 37.83% 7.26% Remitly Global 1.36% 3.12% 2.05%

Summary

Corpay beats Remitly Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.