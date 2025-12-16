New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $484,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,747,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 100.1% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 372,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,385,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.