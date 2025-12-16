Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives $88.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Principal Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $92.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.